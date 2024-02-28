Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Shares of TV opened at $3.17 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

