Gumer Alvero Sells 385 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $408.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $410.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

