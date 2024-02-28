H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.