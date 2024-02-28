Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,845 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

