Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,256 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total value of C$250,767.35.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total value of C$380,027.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38.

On Thursday, November 30th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 26 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.51, for a total value of C$1,885.37.

Shopify Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$103.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 797.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.16 and a 1-year high of C$123.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.