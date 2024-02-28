Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 421,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6,719.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 114,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.