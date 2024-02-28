HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $24.34. HashiCorp shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 787,294 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,317 shares of company stock worth $18,014,864. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
