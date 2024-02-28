HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $24.34. HashiCorp shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 787,294 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,317 shares of company stock worth $18,014,864. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.