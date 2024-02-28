Hassan Khosrowshahi Buys 16,608 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $117,584.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reservoir Media

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

