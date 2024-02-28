Hassan Khosrowshahi Buys 16,608 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $117,584.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00.
Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
