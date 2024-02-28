Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,059 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $547.10 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

