Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.75 and traded as low as $6.64. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 9,639 shares changing hands.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 22.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 7,190 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $46,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,741 shares of company stock valued at $56,817. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

