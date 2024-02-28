HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Franklin Myers Acquires 4,180 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

