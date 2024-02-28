HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $255,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE TRU opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

