HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,158 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 100.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

