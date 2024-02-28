HighTower Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

