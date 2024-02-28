HighTower Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphatec worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $10,296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphatec by 2,290.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 546,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $273,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 654,661 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock worth $572,271. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.67.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Stories

