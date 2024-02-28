HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $832.38 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $495.11 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $882.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.