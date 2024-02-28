HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,037 shares of company stock worth $37,540,121 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

