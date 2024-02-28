HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,748 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

