HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

