HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

