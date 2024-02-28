HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 38,757 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,757 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.96% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRPT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

