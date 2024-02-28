HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

