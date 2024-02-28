Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $203.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $204.87.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.