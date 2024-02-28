HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

