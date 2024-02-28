Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is -122.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 50.4% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 166,858 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter worth $330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.