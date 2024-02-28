Howard Fu Sells 4,458 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $329,446.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14.
- On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $78,433.03.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00.
Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $78.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
