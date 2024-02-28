H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $93,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

