Hussein Mecklai Sells 7,217 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $729,999.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19.
Impinj Stock Performance
NASDAQ PI opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
