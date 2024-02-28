Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Sell Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.