ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

