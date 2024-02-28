ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

