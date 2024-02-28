Insider Buying: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iA Financial alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.32.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.