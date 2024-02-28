Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 5,374 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

