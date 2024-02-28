Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 5,374 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
