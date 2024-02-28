Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 2,396 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $25,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BLZE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

