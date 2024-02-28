Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brunswick Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
