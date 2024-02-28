Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 4.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

