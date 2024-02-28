Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $185,644.25.
  • On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.