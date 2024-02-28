Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $185,644.25.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.