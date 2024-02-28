Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $185,644.25.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10.
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.60.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
