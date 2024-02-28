Insider Selling: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $25,959.56 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $18,357.84.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 105,911 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $83,669.69.

On Monday, February 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,767 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $17,530.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $47,192.23.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 80,757 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $61,375.32.

On Monday, February 5th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,355 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $49,086.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,219 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $44,104.33.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 53,279 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $58,606.90.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

MSP Recovery stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

