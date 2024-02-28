Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

