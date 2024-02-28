Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells 247,188 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 18th, James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

