Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 3,746 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections stock opened at C$227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$207.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.89.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
