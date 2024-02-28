Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 3,746 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$207.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$193.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.44%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

