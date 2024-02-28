Insider Selling: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Sells 33,426 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,632,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,676 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

