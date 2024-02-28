Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inter Parfums worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.27 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

