InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,786.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,786 ($111.44) and last traded at GBX 8,758 ($111.09), with a volume of 11827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,752 ($111.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.45) to GBX 6,000 ($76.10) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,181.67 ($78.41).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.5 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,499.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,609.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,477.01%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.