International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $207,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 613.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 619,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,253,000 after acquiring an additional 532,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.9 %

IFF stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

