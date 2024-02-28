International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of International Money Express worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.