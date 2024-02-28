Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 22,590 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25.

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.9 %

ITCI opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

