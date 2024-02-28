InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

IVT opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,075.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

