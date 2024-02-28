Invesco Ltd. Acquires 131,943 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.81% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $45,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

