Invesco Ltd. Buys 131,711 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Relx worth $44,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

