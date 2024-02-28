Invesco Ltd. Has $37.26 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -250.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

